Dwayne Johnson Shares Recovery Photos Detailing His Long List of Career Injuries

It takes a lot of work to be the biggest movie star. Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of himself resting and recovering, while reflecting on his long list of injuries. In his post, The Rock, who was the highest paid actor in 2020, reminded people to "take care" of their bodies.

"Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments," he wrote, before sharing everything he's endured.

"4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis, Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles’ tendon, Completely shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations, 2 low back disc ruptures," the 48-year-old actor listed, adding, "It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it…"

Back in October, he shared video of his bloody face after being injured while working out.

"Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches 😂" he wrote alongside his video.

Johnson's childhood, meanwhile, is currently getting the spotlight in NBC's biographical comedy series, Young Rock. It's inspired by the former pro wrestler's life and follows him at the age of 10, 15 and 18.

"Once we decided that the time periods of my life that we were going to show -- 10 years old, 15 and 18 -- at 15, I had already been arrested multiple times, I was trying to find my way. I was doing a lot of things I shouldn't have been doing, getting suspended from school, moving from school to school to school, so the actor who had to play that really had to bring all that with him," Johnson told ET earlier this month about the casting. "And Bradley [Constant], when he sent in his audition, I immediately knew. 'There's me at 15,' and then I had a chance to meet with Bradley virtually because we were locked down with COVID and we had a great call and he committed. I got really, really lucky to have somebody as good as Bradley play me at 15."

Up next for Johnson is Disney's Jungle Cruise, The King and leading his first superhero film, Black Adam.

