Dwayne Johnson Shares a Video of Daddy-Daughter Makeup Session in Honor of Jasmine's 6th Birthday

Dwayne Johnson celebrated his daughter, Jasmine's, birthday with a little bit of glam -- and a whole lot of humor.

In honor of her birthday, Johnson shared a video of Jasmine doing a special drawing -- on his face! “Why are eyeballs on my forehead?” he asks his little girl as she climbs on him and draws on his face with a marker. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea.”

Alongside the video, the Red Notice star wrote: "Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! 👏🏾👏🏾 🎂🥳. “My baby girl turns 6 years old today ✨ Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED 😈 sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from? 😉 I’m proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I’ll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands.”

He continued, “And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There’s no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from 🌺☝🏾 Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I’m flying home tonight after work to tuck you in.”

Johnson also shared a sweet selfie featuring the birthday girl, with Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, writing in the comments, "Come on home Daddy!!! ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼✨✨✨.”

Hashian also took to her Instagram Stories to show off some adorable throwback pics, in honor of their daughter’s birthday. “Our little baby is 6 today,” she wrote on a photo of Jazzy as a tot. “Not a little baby anymore but an AMAZING little girl.” In the next slide, the mother of two shared a video of her and Johnson’s daughter “on her favorite place in the world,” riding a horse.

Proving that she takes after her dad, Hashian shared a video of Jazzy trying out a new wrestling move. “She likes to wrestle, surprise surprise,” she wrote.

Johnson and Hashian -- who tied the knot in 2019 -- are also parents to 3-year-old Tiana. Johnson is also father to 20-year-old Simone from a previous relationship.

In September, Johnson shared that he’s all about the girl dad life. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to his Instagram to show off his manicure skills.

"She knows who to come to for the best “mani” in town! 🙋🏽‍♂️💅🏾,” he captioned the picture of little Tiana smiling for the camera as her daddy paints her nails. At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something🦖🤚🏾😂#sundayvibes #bestmaniintown #nodiscountsthough.”