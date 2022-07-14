Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Two Actors He Has the Best On-Screen Chemistry With (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson has been in several blockbuster productions, worked on countless sets and co-starred with numerous fellow A-list actors, but now the Jumanji star is revealing who he has the best on-screen chemistry with.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his forthcoming animated feature, DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson opened up about the camaraderie he's found among his co-stars both on and off the big screen.

Johnson stars alongside Kevin Hart in Super-Pets, marking the famed Hollywood friends' fifth production together. When asked if this latest film solidifies the duo as "official Hollywood BFF material," Johnson joked, "This is the fifth time and the last time that we... no it's not," Johnson laughingly admitted.

Johnson continued, "I love Kevin and we always have the best time on-screen and off-screen and audiences enjoy us together too."

In addition to Super-Pets, Johnson and Hart have joined comedic forces for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Speaking of how natural it is to work with Hart and how much he appreciates his blockbuster best friend, Johnson said, "It's also rare that you find somebody that you have just such great, great chemistry with."

In addition to working with Hart, Johnson revealed there's another Hollywood star that he shares on-screen compatibility with -- none other than Emily Blunt, his co-star in the 2021 Disney hit Jungle Cruise.

Johnson continued, "In terms of amazing chemistry, I have Kevin Hart and I have Emily Blunt."

In a full-circle moment, Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, also stars in Super-Pets with Johnson and Hart. Johnson shared that both he and Krasinski brought their daughters to see the film and both families "loved it."

DC League of Super-Pets will be in theaters July 29.