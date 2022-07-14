Dwayne Johnson on 'Fiercely Independent' Daughter Walking in His WWE Footsteps (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson is proud of his daughter and the name she is making for herself in the world of wrestling. Carrying on the family's legacy, Simone Johnson, known professionally as Ava Raine, officially started her career in the WWE in 2020 and made her grand debut in the ring over the weekend.

“She's fourth, [generation],” Dwayne tells ET’s Rachel Smith during the DC League of Super-Pets screening on Wednesday. “She's made history. Very very proud of her.”

Simone follows in the footsteps of her father, who retired from the WWE in 2004, Dwayne's father, “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson, and Dwayne's grandfather, Prince Peter Maivia aka “The High Chief.”

For Dwayne, who famously wrestled under the name "The Rock," he has nothing to worry about, as his daughter is forging her own path in her career.

“She is fiercely independent,” the DC League of Super-Pets star adds. “It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting."

In May, Simone came under fire from wrestling fans -- who felt she wasn't honoring her family -- after she announced her in-ring name. The 20-year-old athlete released a statement explaining her choice.

“i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Simone tweeted in response to one user who questioned her decision. “a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

“i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” she continued in another tweet.

In 2020, Dwayne celebrated his daughter making history as the youngest person to sign a contract with WWE -- and shared how much work she put in, prior to that moment.

“She’s signed her contract with the WWE and it blows my mind because first of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but most importantly...follow in my footsteps sounds cliché but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is just so important,” the Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle star said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And she wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company. So, she’s 18 now, at 16 she was working her a** off quietly under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and you know, all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there and I’m very proud of her,” he added.

Simone is Dwayne's daughter with his first wife, Dany Garcia. He is also father to Jasmine, 6, and Tianna, 4, with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

