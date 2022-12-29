Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline: From a Fateful Meeting to Marriage Bliss

There's no question about it. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's rock solid foundation, it starts and ends with his wife, singer Lauren Hashian.

The couple has lived a blissful life since they started dating in 2007. They've since welcomed two daughters -- Jasmine, 7, and Tia Giana, 4, affectionately known as his "two little tornadoes" -- and (finally!) tied the knot in August 2019. Johnson also shares 21-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2007. Johnson and Garcia remain on very friendly terms, so much so that they remain business partners post-split. She's a co-founder of Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, a nod to the amount of money Johnson had in his pocket when he was released from the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 1995.

Despite reigning supreme as a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler known to the world simply as The Rock, Johnson's career in Hollywood didn't exactly take off at the same rate of speed. There were some false starts along the way, as Hollywood tried (and failed) to get him to conform to its so-called standards.

He was introduced to audiences in 2001's The Mummy Returns and he landed his first lead role the following year with The Scorpion King. In 2006, he filmed the Disney comedy The Game Plan. That film -- like the aforementioned films -- would also earn mixed reviews, with The Game Plan earning a woeful 29 percent "Tomatometer" on Rotten Tomatoes.

But by then, the reviews mattered little, and not just because The Game Plan would ultimately earn nearly $200 million at the box office, but because it was at that point when he started dating Hashian.

It wasn't long after that Johnson, slowly but surely, began wielding his power over Hollywood, and it was Hashian who stuck by his side when he was plugging away to make that happen.

They met in 2006

The precise circumstances of how they met remain unclear, but according to multiple reports, Johnson and Hashian met in 2006 while filming The Game Plan.

They started dating in 2007

It's not known when exactly they started dating but multiple reports claim their relationship started in 2007, the same year Johnson split from Garcia. It wouldn't be long before Hashian and Johnson moved in together.

According to a 2015 cover story for Esquire, Johnson revealed that he had been living with his "longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, going on, like, eight, nine years now." Johnson said he and the singer-songwriter "spend a lot of time with my daughter in Florida, Simone." At that point, Johnson explained why it was important for him to bring up Hashian in the interview after he was asked if there was anything else he wanted to get off his chest.

"We do these stories and we talk so much about the business end, the success end, but then Lauren isn't mentioned and my daughter isn't mentioned," he said. "I always like making sure we find the balance and my home life is in there and Lauren Hashian is in there and my daughter is in there."

When told he's a wise man for mentioning the women in his life, Johnson responded, "You gotta get the better half in there. With all the cool s**t and success that I've been lucky enough to get? That doesn't happen unless the home life is solid."

'I'm one lucky SOB'

In an interview with People on Valentine's Day 2012, Johnson opened up about finding love for the second time in his life.

"I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once," Johnson said. "To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b**ch."

They make their red carpet debut

Johnson and Hashian arrived at the Los Angeles premiere for his G.I. Joe: Retaliation premiere on March 28, 2013 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Johnson looked dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt with a white pocket square, sans tie. Hashian looked stunning in a black dressed while she clutched a black hand purse and flashed her heart-melting smile.

Johnson and Hashian welcome Jasmine in 2015

The couple welcomed Jasmine Johnson on Dec. 16, 2015. Just one month prior, Johnson confirmed the impending birth of their daughter in an adorable Instagram post last month.

"I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more... IT'S A BABY GIRL!!!" he captioned the sunny selfie, showing off huge grins with his ladylove while keeping a firm grip on her belly.

In an interview that would later air on Oprah’s Master Class, Johnson gushed about Hashian.

"I wake up every day so grateful and so thankful that you have someone like [her]. Someone who you can walk through the world with," Johnson said.

Hashian reacts to Johnson's 'Sexiest Man Alive' title

The San Andreas star won the title in 2016, and he told People that Hashian was "going to freak" about the honor.

"The good thing is she already thinks I'm the Sexiest Man Alive," he told the magazine. "She's going to yell loudly, she's going to scream."

In that same interview, Johnson offered one of the main ingredients that makes the relationship thrive.

"First of all, she teases me about everything. Everything," he said. "Nothing is off limits in our house. And it’s the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything."

Wedding plans on hold ...

Weeks before Hashian gave birth to their second child together, Johnson revealed to ET why he wasn't in a rush to head down the aisle with his pregnant girlfriend. He told ET that the couple was "going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant."

The issue?

"Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen," he added.

While Johnson in prior interviews had referred to Hashian as his wife, he assured fans they did not secretly tie the knot.

"I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he explained to ET. "I'm like, 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

It's another girl!

The couple welcomed Tiana Gia Johnson on April 17, 2018.

The proud father shared a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, along with a heartfelt message. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he began his sweet post before praising the mother of his child. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

The then-45-year-old actor talked about how grateful he was to be raising now three daughters, and what it was like to be there for Tiana's birth.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he wrote. "Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born."

He added, "It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

Prior to Tia's arrival, Johnson expressed concern that he may miss her birth due to obligations he had to promote his giant monster movie, Rampage. He did, however, share with ET that he had an "emergency plan" in place.

"We have plan B's all set. I'm ready to pivot at any time," he said. "The baby was due on the 25th, so right now we're rolling the dice, but I'm ready to come back, believe me. The pilot is already ready to turn that plane around if things start to happen."

Wishing her a happy Mother's Day

Johnson paid tribute to Hashian on Mother's Day 2018, less than a month after she gave birth to their second child. He took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of his ladylove lying in bed with their daughters as they watched a movie on their laptop.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia," Johnson captioned the pic.

"I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis," he continued. "Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The 'Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob'… with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer."

Mr. and Mrs. Rock!

Johnson and Hashian finally tied the knot on Aug. 18, 2019. He shared the happy news on Instagram.

“We do,” Johnson captioned two stunning wedding photos with his gorgeous bride. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

For his big day, the Jungle Cruise star wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label white pants and a semi-sheer white shirt. Embracing Hawaiian tradition, he accessorized with two draped leis and a broad grin. For her part, Hashian dazzled in a white, lace-covered gown and a long veil.

'Step Into a Love Like This'

The pop track, which Hashian recorded two weeks before her 2019 nuptials, is a love letter to Johnson and their life together. Listen HERE.

"Laughing with tears in our eyes. Positive we loved each other in other lives. Maybe that's why the first time that we got together. It felt like it'd been forever," she sings, before mentioning their two daughters.

"Created two beautiful girls. Look at our beautiful world. You are the mate to my soul. Never felt safer before. Never felt love without fear. You made that all disappear," she sings.

Hashian, who first performed the song at their wedding, said the track was "the most personal and rewarding" one she's ever written.

Then, in October, Hashian released the music video to the track. The video featured hundreds of couples sharing their love stories and weddings that took place during the coronavirus pandemic. The special moments were submitted by fans who'd found or celebrated their love in quarantine. Hashian and Johnson received more than 500 video submissions.

That same month, Hashian released another music video for the track "Ride the Wave." The video featured Johnson and their two daughters.

Still living on Cloud 9

Not long after their wedding, Hashian shared photos of their daughters, Jasmine and Tia (3 and 1 years old at the time), taking part in the gorgeous ceremony.

In one shot, flower girl Jasmine is tossing petals into the air with a big grin as her proud dad holds her basket behind her.

“My [heart],” he commented on the post.

The two little girls also posed together in their white dresses, pink hair flowers and leis. In another shot, the couple was joined by their moms at the flower-covered altar.

Johnson would later reveal how the family kept the wedding a secret.

"Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work," he captioned photos of the buffet, bar and venue. "To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family only."

"The end results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping our hearts sing on this day. Pomaika’i ❤️," he added.

'Practicing making babies'

At the height of the pandemic in April 2020, the Jumanji star joked about how he and Hashian were spending their time while in quarantine.

Johnson, who in an Instagram video replied to a fan asking how social distancing and the pandemic had affected his marriage, began by saying they are "doing their best" and did go "through dumb sh*t." And while they "get snippy" with one another, he admitted that "the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and marriage," before sharing how they've been also having some fun.

"Last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of Teremana [tequila],” he detailed. "We had a nice little toast of gratitude, and then we started practicing making babies again. You’re welcome. I showed her why they call me The Rock.”

The family contracts COVID

The following month, Johnson, Hashian and their two young daughters contracted the coronavirus. Johnson shared in an 11-minute Instagram video that they contracted the virus from close family friends but were lucky enough to stop the spread and quarantine.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson shared. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well…And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," he said, adding his "No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."

Just days after revealing the news, Johnson celebrated Hashian's 36th birthday with a sweet tribute.

The blended family

For the Red Notice premiere in Los Angeles in November 2021, Johnson and Hashian were flanked by the action star's ex wife, who, as co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions, was among the producers behind the action comedy starring Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The family affair was especially meaningful for Johnson, whose wife co-wrote the song "On the Run." On top of that, Seven Bucks Productions was the driver behind the biggest red carpet world premiere in the history of Netflix, according to Johnson.

Johnson praises Hashian as 'the real superstar' of the family

Johnson and his family celebrate the 2022 holidays big, and they had another major milestone when Johnson, holding his two daughters on his giant arms, watched as Hashian sang the national anthem at the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game on Dec. 4 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"Me holding my babies tight, while their mama @laurenhashianofficial sings a powerful & inspiring National Anthem to 70,000 strong at @soficstadium - will go down as one of the greatest and most moving moments of my life ❤️🇺🇸💪🏾," he wrote.

Johnson praised Hashian as "the real superstar of our family."

Hashian responded in the comments section, saying she struggled not to cry seeing Johnson hold their daughters.

"Oh my gosh it was everything I had not to cry seeing you holding the babiess like that! Inhaling saying Don’t do it don’t do it 🥹but now with these words you get me 😭🥲❤️🙏🏼," she said in the comments. "No one finds the words like you do... I Love You MM. So crazy grateful.. to get to feel what this felt like… unbelievable. TYFBTBMAHITWW 🙏🏼🇺🇸🎶❤️🏈 IABOY :)"