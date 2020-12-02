Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Reveal Athleticon 2020 Programming

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia are sharing details about Athleticon 2020! The longtime business partners announced the first details of their latest venture, a weekend focused on athletics, wellness and entertainment, on Wednesday.

The Atlanta, Georgia, event, which will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center on Oct. 10 and 11, will feature many sessions, including one led by Julianne Hough that will focus on her KINRGY movement experience. Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen, body expert Amanda Kloots, and high-performance expert Brian MacKenzie will also lead events throughout the weekend.

Additionally, the weekend will include bodybuilding events, a 3:3 basketball tournament and the UFC Fan Experience. Keynote speakers, panels, fireside chats and a music-filled celebration with headliner performances will also take place, with the participating experts and celebrities set to be announced at a later date.

"We’re excited to bring best-in-class experts across so many different areas to educate and entertain our audience and push them to the next level," Johnson said in a press release. "We are going to attempt to raise the bar with this one and create an environment and build a culture that will allow people to walk away better versions of themselves. Every tribe, under one roof. Let’s have some fun and achieve some greatness -- together."

"Above all, it’s important for us to reveal elements that showcase what we’ve spent so much time quietly crafting for our audience over the past three years," Garcia added. "I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this first slate of Athleticon programming. These expressions tell our story so well through each key pillar -- athletics, wellness, and entertainment -- and include something for everyone."

Johnson shared a promotional video for the weekend on Instagram, calling the event "immersive" and "experiential."

"We can create something for people that could make their lives better," he said in the clip. "It's going to be a hell of a weekend. We can't wait to see you there."

Garcia shared the same clip, writing that the event will be "game changing."

