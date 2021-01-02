Dustin Diamond Dead at 44: Tori Spelling, Wendy Williams and More Pay Tribute

Dustin Diamond is being remembered following his death. The Saved by the Bell actor died on Monday, weeks after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, a member of his team confirmed to ET. He was 44.

"Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored," his team's statement said in part. "We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden."

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Diamond's Saved by the Bell co-star, remembered him as "a true comedic genius," while their castmate, Tiffani Thiessen, wrote that "life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted."

Tori Spelling, who shared her first on-screen kiss with Diamond, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute in his honor.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer," Wendy Williams wrote.

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/YqiU3iB3VR — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 1, 2021

Courtney Stodden, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Diamond in 2013, also remembered him on Twitter.

"Oh lord. #rip Dustin. I’m shocked. I remember all of the times we were there for each other on set of #cbb like captured in this photo," she wrote. "You were talking me out of feeling sorry for myself. You were a sensitive yet strong soul. I’m so sorry."

Oh lord. #rip Dustin. I’m shocked. I remember all of the times we were there for each other on set of #cbb like captured in this photo. You were talking me out of feeling sorry for myself. You were a sensitive yet strong soul. I’m so sorry 😢 #dustindiamond. pic.twitter.com/h5b4O8goKo — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond was my best friend when we filmed @HulkHogan Celebrity Wrestling. Our friendship surprised everyone on set. I found him smart, funny and totally professional. Wrestling was scary, but he made sure everyone was safe. I’m devastated and heartbroken. RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/KFjsnsezXK — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) February 1, 2021

Dustin Diamond I and crossed paths many times. The last time I worked with him was on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Wrestling. He gave it his all and knew more about wrestling than any of us. 44 is far too young. #RIPDustinDiamond pic.twitter.com/P4ELjU291t — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) February 1, 2021

RIP DUSTIN DIAMOND pic.twitter.com/npDj7Hx3X4 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 1, 2021

Very sad news! He was a great BB housemate too! RIP #DustinDiamond https://t.co/CqDKg5H4om — Luke Marsden (@LukeMarsden) February 1, 2021