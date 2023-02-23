'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Mourns Wife Alicia After Her Death

John Schneider is in mourning following his wife's death. The 62-year-old Dukes of Hazzard star took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce that his wife, Alicia Allain, has died.

According to an online obituary, Allain died at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday. She was 53. A cause of death was not immediately available, but Schneider previously opened up about his wife's cancer battle.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider wrote. "Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions."

"If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below," he continued. "Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

Then, on Thursday, Schneider penned a lengthier note about the grief he's experiencing.

"This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me," he began. "Grief is much too small a word. I've heard it said that 'with great love comes great sorrow.' I had no idea what that meant until now."

"Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together," Schneider added. "I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word."

Schneider continued his post by thanking his fans and friends for their "thoughts, concerns and prayers," and by encouraging them to post photos and videos of him with his late wife.

"Continue to pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times," he wrote. "Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don't ask me how I am. The answer is 'broken' and it's currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly to painful to verbalize."

"She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her," Schneider concluded. "Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I'd have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process. Thank you Lord for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I'll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the 'Team To Beat.'"

Schneider and Allain tied the knot in 2019. In addition to Schneider, Allain is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard; her parents, Michael and Linda Marino Allain; her brother, Brandy Michael Allain; and her grandmother, Doris Crutti Marino Alvarado.