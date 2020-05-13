Duffy Says She Found it 'Liberating' to Write About Her Alleged Rape and Kidnapping

Duffy is sharing how she felt after speaking out about her alleged rape and kidnapping. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, wrote about her emotions amid the coronavirus pandemic and encouraged others to share their feelings too.

"This evening, I can’t sleep ... I have the comfort of my bed and the health of all my family, to take shelter in, but many do not," she began. "Health workers face fatigue, with such uncertainty ahead, people are queuing at empty food banks and the landscape is changing."

"You may or may not have read my words, recently. I found them to be liberating," she added of her April essay that detailed her alleged rape and kidnapping.

After her positive feelings that came after sharing her story, Duffy encouraged others to open up about their own experiences to help themselves feel better amid the pandemic.

"So I would sincerely like to know, how are you?" she wrote. "Tonight, some of us grieve the easing of enforced lockdown - and some of us appreciate it. The sense of security found in a common goal, a shared goal, is changing and could now stand to divide, which it must not, above all, in adapting to a new uncertainty."

"And so, I want to create a post where you can talk openly about how you are doing," Duffy continued. "I invite you to write here, if you would like that. I look forward to reading how you are, about your life, and current experiences. For you to share your stories visibly with others too, here."

After breaking her decade-long silence in February, Duffy detailed her alleged rape and kidnapping in a lengthy essay on her website. According to the "Mercy" singer, she was allegedly drugged on her birthday at a restaurant before being "drugged for four weeks" and taken to a foreign country.

"I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened," she wrote. "I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him."

Duffy said this continued on for one month. The singer, who she said this alleged experience caused her to struggle in her romantic and professional life, added that she does plan to release music in the future.

"I owe it to myself to release a body of work someday, though I very much doubt I will ever be the person people once knew," she wrote. "My music will be measured on the merit of its quality and this story will be something I experienced and not something that describes me."