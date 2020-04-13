'Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass': Watch the Trailer for the YouTube Stars' New Documentary! (Exclusive)

YouTube stars Dude Perfect are known for their epic trick shots, but in their new documentary, they're about to get real.

ET is exclusively debuting the trailer for the new YouTube Original documentary, Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the group's rise to fame -- from their humble beginnings as friends who met at Texas A&M University all the way through their first-ever live tour.

The group -- which consists of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, Coby Cotton and Cory Cotton -- first found viral fame for their impressive trick shot videos, and soon amassed a devoted YouTube following, building their brand into a channel that now features over 50 million subscribers and 10+ billion views.

In 2019, they took their show on the road for the first time, performing live for fans on their 20-stop Pound It, Noggin tour -- named for their iconic sign-off phrase.

"The five of us, living together on a bus, it'll be like college," Tyler previews in the Backstage Pass trailer. "Being roommates, that's kind of how we started all of this in the first place."

In addition to the fun-filled tour, the doc will also give a candid look at just how stressful and emotional it can be to maintain and continue to innovate one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world.

"One thing I don't think we've talked much about over the years is how close we were to quitting Dude Perfect," Coby admits.

However, there are highs in addition to the lows. "Every day, I show up at work, and my four best friends are there," he adds as the high-energy trailer shows clips of the guys meeting thrilled fans, racing go-carts around their epic headquarters, hanging with their families and more. "I feel like Dude Perfect is an opportunity to do something meaningful."

Check out the full trailer above to see more from Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass, which will be available to stream for free on YouTube on May 11.

And of course, the Dude Perfect guys aren't just sitting around at home during coronavirus social distancing. They've been continuing to bring live sports to their fans via the "Quarantine Cup" -- in which they've gone live on their channel, competing against each other in sports like office golf and 3v3 soccer -- which has received over 22 million streams and raised $85,000 for the Red Cross and Feeding America.

See more Dude Perfect in the video below!