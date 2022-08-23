Dua Lipa Rocks Barely-There Denim Bikini to Celebrate 27th Birthday

Dua Lipa is putting a fresh spin on the old Canadian tuxedo, rocking a barely-there denim bikini and sarong with lace-up boots while celebrating her birthday.

"27 feels like heaven," she captioned a photo carousel on Instagram, posing in a series of photos on what looks like a high-fashion nature walk of sorts. "Thank you for the birthday wishes!"

Lipa showed off her toned abs and backside in the shots. She wore her hair slicked back in a high pony, accessorizing with yellow sunglasses and a few select pieces of statement jewelry including a floral choker and ring.

Earlier this month, Lipa was named as an Ambassador of Kosovo. The "Levitating" singer, who is outspoken about her support for the Balkan country where she spent much of her childhood, was honored with the title on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share the news and post a photo with Kosovo's president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Lipa wrote, "Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President."

The GRAMMY-winning singer continued, "It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."

Though the pop star was born in London, England, her family moved back to their home country in 2008 when the republic declared independence.

In addition to Dua Lipa's extensive list of accolade's -- including six Brit Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards and several others -- she has been a prominent advocate for the arts in Kosovo. Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, founded the Sunny Hill Festival, a four-day music event, in Kosovo’s capital of Pristina.