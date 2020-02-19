Drew Barrymore Shares Before and After Pics of Her 20-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Drew Barrymore is taking fans inside her weight loss journey. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share before-and-after pics and videos of herself working out, while praising her trainer, Marnie Alton, for her help along the way.

"This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend," Barrymore began her lengthy post. "She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task."

"We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me," she continued of her Netflix series, which ran from 2017 to 2019. "Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother."

Barry, who shares two children, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, went on to write about what made Alton a great friend and resource throughout her fitness journey.

"We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self," Barrymore continued. "But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your [sic] looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine."

Barrymore has previously opened up about working to lose weight for Santa Clarita Diet, on which she played a flesh-eating zombie. During an appearance on the Today show in 2018, she explained, "If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight."

"It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfill to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses," she said of her character.

