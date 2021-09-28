Drew Barrymore Says She 'Won the Lottery' With Her Ex Will Kopelman's New Wife Alexandra Michler

Drew Barrymore could not be more excited to officially welcome her ex-husband, Will Kopelman's, new wife into their blended family! The 46-year-old actress and talk show host opened up about Alexandra Michler, who tied the knot with Kopelman in August, during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"He got married to this incredible woman, Allie, and I just feel like I won the lottery with her. Like, I really did," Barrymore gushed of her children's new stepmother.

Barrymore and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, and the E.T. star also discussed how Michler is fitting into their family.

"We're going to Hamilton together. I've been texting them on their honeymoon with invitations to our daughter, Olive's, birthday," she told Shepard. "Like, 'Do you like this invitation? Is this good to go, to send out?'''

As the exes navigate their new normal together, Barrymore is grateful for how Michler has come into their lives.

"I feel like I'm lucky that there's this new beautiful soul that came into our lives, and I don't try to be her best friend," she said. "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space. We hang out, we do dinners, all the kids' birthdays. We might take a trip together. We're finding our way in a beautiful, slow, respectful manner. And I'm just so lucky because she came into Will's life and got to know my daughters very well and very real, saw all the warts and all the hearts and everything in between. Everybody was like, 'I choose you.'"

Calling Michler's addition to their family a "miracle," Barrymore added that for a long time she was still struggling in the aftermath of her 2016 divorce from Kopelman.

"I think I had a true nervous breakdown," she said of her reaction to her divorce. "When kids are involved, the stakes are higher and different from anything I've ever known from myself. Nothing I've ever seen or done compared to that devastation, and I stayed in that place for a few years. I was having a hard time coping, and I was smiling and I was living a lie. I was in the greatest pain of my life."

Despite things not working out between her and Kopelman, Barrymore said that she's proud of how they handled their split in regard to their children.

"I think Will and I did a kicka** job of putting our kids first and showing solidarity. I'm super close with his family," she said. "We still do holidays. I still stay at their house. I was like, 'The divorce is going to happen, but nothing's going to change.' And everyone just got on board and we did. And it's a testament to every member of the family."

This isn't the first time Barrymore has praised Michler. Back in February, she opened up about the couple's engagement on The Howard Stern Show, calling herself "president of her fan club."