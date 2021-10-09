Drew Barrymore Makes Dakota Johnson Laugh By Seemingly Referencing Her Infamous 2019 'Ellen' Interview

Drew Barrymore is teasing her longtime pal, Dakota Johnson, about her infamous 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The meme-making moment has not been publicly addressed by Johnson since it made headlines around the world.

On Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore and Johnson were filming together on top of New York City's High Line, when the topic of neighbors came up.

"One neighbor I don't talk to and then the other neighbor is Jimmy Kimmel... they're great neighbors, except they have a lot of parties and they don't invite me," Johnson told Barrymore of the late night host.

"Is this for real because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties," Barrymore said, seemingly referencing Johnson's 2019 Ellen interview. As Johnson burst out laughing, Barrymore added, "That was amazing, by the way, like, amazing."

During the 2019 interview, DeGeneres asked Johnson about her 30th birthday party.

"How was the party? I wasn't invited," the talk show host said at the time.

"Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen," Johnson replied in a moment that was quickly during into a viral meme. "You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited."

After continuing to insist she wasn't invited to the party, DeGeneres was finally proven wrong by her producers and copped to being out of town during the event. Fans later noted that DeGeneres was, in fact, out of town, attending a Dallas Cowboys game seated next to President George W. Bush, which upset some people so much due to their political differences at the time, that DeGeneres directly addressed the decision on her show.