Drew Barrymore, Jerry O'Connell, Tamron Hall and More to Present at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are ready to honor the best in daytime TV with some major star power!

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced a star-studded slate of presenters for the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Wednesday. Talented stars scheduled to present at the ceremony include Krista Allen, Camila Banus, Drew Barrymore, Tracey Bregman, Sean Dominic, Scott Evans, Galen Gering, Deidre Hall, Tamron Hall, Tanisha Harper, Christian Le Blanc, Cameron Mathison, Natalie Morales, Deborah Norville, Tanner Novlan, Jerry O’Connell, James Reynolds, Suzanne Rogers, Lawrence Saint-Victor, and Laura Wright.

The June 24 awards show will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's own Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, and ET is also nominated for two awards!

Among the rest of this year's notable nominees are Beyoncé, who earned her first Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for Talks With Mama Tina; This Old House, which received its 100th nomination; and Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which is up against Days of Our Lives, marking the first time a series and its spinoff will go head-to-head in the Best Daytime Drama category.

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Pasadena Civic Center on Friday, June 24, from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET, delayed PT, on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

