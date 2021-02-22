Drew Barrymore Celebrates Birthday With Cameron Diaz and Reveals Their Funny Nickname for Each Other

Happy Birthday, Drew Barrymore!

In honor of her 46th birthday on Monday, the actress' closest celebrity friends got together to pull off the ultimate surprise on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. Guests included Cameron Diaz, David Letterman, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Fallon and more.

"Hi, it's my birthday. I'm so excited," Barrymore exclaimed in a teaser for the show. "I love birthdays, and we all thought it would be a really fun idea if I didn't know anything that was going to happen today. How cool is that?"

Diaz, who has been friends with Barrymore for decades, made a special surprise appearance on the show over Zoom. The Charlie's Angels co-stars talked about everything from their longtime friendship to the funny "Poo Poo" nickname they have for each other.

"We have spent so many birthdays together," Diaz shared. "Usually we get to actually be together. We are not big gift givers, we’re more about experience, so we always try to go someplace and do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, hang and stay up all night and just have the best time."

Barrymore admitted that Diaz is the only friend she'll let spoon her in bed.

"I don't like co-sleeping with anyone, it’s a thing," the birthday girl explained. "I don’t know why but it’s my thing. If it's like a lover then obviously that’s different, but no friends. I will sleep in a bathtub, I've slept on a pool table, like you name it, but this one... oh my gosh."

"We’ve lived together for periods of time, been roommates," she added. "I've slept in a tent while my fever was breaking on a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in, like, Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we’ve been everywhere together."

Barrymore added that her "Poo Poo" nickname for Diaz originated as "classic boy humor," and "just evolved into a true term of endearment."

"When we're at a restaurant she'll say to the waiter, 'Ask Poo Poo what she wants,'" Diaz shared. "And people will be like, 'What?' We call each other Poo Poo. I call her Poo Poo. She's in my phone as Poo Poo."

"Truly, one of the great joys of my life, is our friendship," she continued. "When I think about you, literally, I will cry, because I just think you're so special and to celebrate you is the absolute -- every year, it's one of my favorite times of the year is to get to celebrate you."

Barrymore started to tear up, telling Diaz, "You've made me a better person my whole life. And you've seen me through everything. Ugly, beautiful, loss, life, birth."

During another portion of the show, Barrymore got emotional when Letterman (whom she believed was on a Zoom call with her) walked out onto the set of her show. "I'm so grateful that you came here," she told her longtime pal, with tears in her eyes.

"Let me tell you something. You know that little trick with the computer and stuff? That Zoomer thing? That was my idea," Letterman responded. See the surprise moment below, and check your local listings here to find out how to watch The Drew Barrymore Show.