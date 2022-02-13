Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams -- and his friend Beckham -- some love by betting nearly $1.3 million worth of bitcoin across three bets.

Drake bet $600,000 that the Rams would win the game, then bet $500,000 that Beckham would earn a touchdown, and another $500,000 that he'd run 62.5 receiving yards.

When Beckham was asked about the bets, according to ESPN, the NFL superstar said with a laugh, "Man, I've got to come through for him!"

And come through he did. Before half time he'd already scored one touch down!

What makes it all more amazing is just how epic Beckham's footwear apparently is! The 29-year-old athlete was also reportedly rocking diamond-encrusted cleats that were likely the most expensive of all time.

OBJ is wearing the “world’s most expensive cleats” with nearly 1,500 diamonds on them. pic.twitter.com/5uLWYOCk3p — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 13, 2022

If Drake ends up winning all three of his bets, he's positioned to win over $2.2 million - -nearly $1 million in profit.

However, Beckham's game was cut short when he suffered an injury in the second quarter after hurting his knee during a play. It was unclear immediately whether or not he was down for the count or would be returning to finish the game.