Drake and 4-Year-Old Son Adonis Rock Matching Hairstyles in Cute Pic

Drake and his 4-year-old son, Adonis, are totally twinning! The 35-year-old "Toosie Slide" singer shared a sweet selfie with his little boy on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, featuring the pair both rocking the same braided look.

The father-son duo has been getting in some quality time together. In January, Drake posted an adorable video of his son teaching him to speak "en français."

Adonis, whose mother is French-born Sophie Brussaux, went on to speak in French while his father repeated each word. When asked for a translation, Adonis claimed he said, "When you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re gonna turn back into space.”

Drake/Instagram Stories

Drake confirmed that he fathered a child with artist and model Brussaux in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.

Adonis has since taken front row during some of Drake's biggest moments, including when he accepted the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.