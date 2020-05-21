Drake Addresses Unreleased Song Calling Kylie Jenner a 'Side Piece'

Drake is clearing the air after lyrics to an unreleased song with Future concerning Kylie Jenner raised eyebrows among his fans.

The Night Owl Sound Instagram account teased the unreleased music on Wednesday night, and in the track, he raps, "Yeah, I'm a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**kin' Kylies."

The song also references Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

"Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**kin' Gigis," the lyrics read.

Given Drake's friendliness with the Kardashian family over the years and his friendship with Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, the lyrics were a surprise to fans. Drake took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to address the lyrics, and said the song was old and should never have been played.

"A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," he wrote. "It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day."

Instagram

Jenner and Scott got back together in February. Meanwhile, in March, Drake shared photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis, for the first time ever. Watch the video below for more: