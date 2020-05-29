'Drag Race's Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd Get Real on Those Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Has romance once again blossomed in the Werk Room?

RuPaul's Drag Race fans are convinced that amid the goopery and gaggery of season 12, contestants Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode began dating -- or at the very least kai kai-ing. Hence, the backstage kiss ahead of episode nine's Stars and Stripes Forever runway.

Crystal and Gigi played coy when asked about the rumors during last week's slumber party-themed reunion, with the former teasing, "I think there's always a little bit of fact in the fiction." Now, they're opening up to ET about their relationship status and whether they really are more than sisters.

"Me and Gigi are soulmates," Crystal tells ET's Brice Sander. "You know, it's strange. I'm friends with all the girls, but for some reason, her and I were able to connect really well. We're fans of, like, what each other do and we both teach each other stuff... It's so weird."

The weirdness, for the record, seems to be having to discuss the relationship publicly. Though Crystal is loving the fan videos. "All our little side parts where we're just laughing and dancing together -- and they always put it to, like, romantic music," Crystal says.

"I know what the rumors are. We've talked about it. We've been socially long-distance," Gigi says for her part. "Listen, that mullet does somethin'."

But are they officially dating? Is this actually another Brooke Lynn Hytes-Vanessa Vanjie Mateo situation, à la season 11? Do we have the go-ahead to scream "CryGi forever" from our rooftop and/or next Twitter missive?

"We'll see. We're in quarantine so we haven't been able to spend that much time together," says Crystal, who is at home in Missouri while Gigi is in Los Angeles. "Once we get back in the same room maybe we'll see how a relationship goes."

"Diva, I wish we were quarantined together, but we are not," Gigi echoes. "We talk as much as we can. And I mean, Crystal is one of the most special people I've ever met. She's incredible."

There is one other crinkle in the duo's burgeoning...well, whatever it is: They have to lip-sync battle one another during Friday's virtual finale. Tune in to find out who's crowned America's Next Drag Superstar when RuPaul's Drag Race airs at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.