Dr. Laura Berman's 16-Year-Old Son Dies From Drug Overdose

Dr. Laura Berman is in mourning. The medical expert and TV personality revealed on Sunday that her 16-year-old son has died.

In a heartbreaking message posted to Instagram, Berman revealed that her son, Samuel Berman Chapman, died of a drug overdose.

"My beautiful boy is gone," Berman wrote in a caption, alongside a photo of her and her son backstage on a TV set, sharing a hug. "16 years old. Sheltering at home. A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him [fentanyl] laced Xanax or Percocet (toxicology will tell) and he overdosed in his room."

According to Berman, adding Fentanyl to prescription drugs has become a common trend among dealers because, "it hooks people even more and is good for business but it causes overdose and the kids don’t know what they are taking."

Berman continued, "My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing."

The relationship expert -- who hosts In the Bedroom with Dr. Laura Berman on the OWN TV network, explained that she decided to share the post as a warning to other parents who have children as risk.

"I post this now only so that not one more kid dies. We watched him so closely. Straight A student. Getting ready for college. Experimentation gone bad. He got the drugs delivered to the house," she wrote. "Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially. That’s how they get them."

Berman's post was met with an outpouring of condolences, love and support from her fans, many of whom opened up about their own experiences.

A spokesperson for Snapchat released a statement to E! News addressing Berman's loss: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Samuel Berman Chapman and we are heartbroken by his passing. We are committed to working together with law enforcement in this case and in all instances where Snapchat is used for illegal purposes. We have zero tolerance for using Snapchat to buy or sell illegal drugs."