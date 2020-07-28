Dr. Dre Takes a Knee With Colin Kaepernick

Dr. Dre is on Colin Kaepernick's team. The music mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself taking a knee with the former NFL player.

It's unclear where and when the photo was taken, though the two seem to have met up outdoors. Dre doesn't offer any hints in the caption. The record producer simply captioned the pic with "Defiant" and tagged Kaepernick. Stars like LeBron James, Busta Rhymes, Caron Butler, Kevin Durant and more liked the photo.

This isn't the first time Dre has supported Kaepernick; the athlete signed a deal with Beats by Dre in 2013. Kaepernick started taking a knee to protest racial injustice and police brutality in 2016.

It's been an eventful time for Kaepernick, who signed an overall deal with Disney earlier this month. The deal will include an ESPN Films docuseries on his journey and will partner with Kaepernick's production company, Ra Vision Media, to tell both scripted and unscripted stories focusing on race, social injustice and equality. The partnership will also highlight the work of Black and brown directors and producers.

The news came a week after Netflix announced that Kaepernick's adolescent life was being turned into a new scripted limited series. Colin in Black & White, from Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, was conceived in 2019 and recently completed writing in May. The six-episode series will focus on Kaepernick's teenage years and the meaningful experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.

See more in the video below.