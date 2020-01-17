Dove Cameron's Ex-Fiance Ryan McCartan Responds to Her 'Toxic Person' Tweet

At the end of the day, Ryan McCartan wants no drama.

A day after claiming that his ex-fiancee, Dove Cameron, cheated on him, the 26-year-old actor is smoothing things over and trying to move on. In a lengthy Instagram post, McCartan explained how he is putting the past behind him and knows that he and Cameron have different perspectives on their previous relationship.

"I have elected to remain silent about my past because I thought it would be the most effective way to leave it where it belongs," he began. "I am no longer comfortable watching the events of my life become so darkly misconstrued. I would like to fairly and diplomatically write about this once and finally."

"I think Dove and I fundamentally agree about our relationship with one another. We were young, and immature. Our relationship was dysfunctional. We were a bad match," he candidly wrote. "She has made claims about me and about our past that I don’t think are fair or even true, but she is entitled to her opinion. I have made claims about her and our past that I’m sure she doesn’t think are fair or true, but I am entitled to my opinion. We have individual and conflicting perspectives on the dysfunction of our relationship. That is very normal amongst exes."

He continued by adding that he wishes her "nothing but the best. I am grateful for our relationship." He noted that he "learned what love is by learning what it isn’t." "People are allowed to be young and make mistakes. People are allowed to grow up and grow apart," he added. "We are not at war with one another."

The post also comes after Cameron retweeted a photo with a message about "toxic" people.

"When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did," read the full quote. Cameron simply added, "Beautiful."

McCartan and Cameron announced their split on Oct. 5, 2016, just four months after getting engaged. The Descendants star has yet to directly comment on the cheating claims or touch on her former relationship. Cameron is currently dating Descendants co-star and Legacies actor Thomas Doherty.

When she stopped by ET, she couldn't help but fawn over her new beau. "I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]," she said. "His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that."

Cameron also confirmed that Doherty is definitely "the one," adding that, if she did ever decided to get married, it'd be to him.



"I go back and forth on whether that is a thing that I even want to do," she admitted of marriage. "I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him."

See more in the video below.