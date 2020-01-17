Dove Cameron's Ex-Fiance Ryan McCartan Claims She Cheated on Him Before 2016 Split

It seems things didn't end on the best of terms between Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan.

While responding to fans on his Instagram Story on Thursday morning, McCartan opened up about his "proudest moment." To the 26-year-old actor, it was overcoming a series of obstacles in the fall of 2016 -- including Cameron allegedly cheating on him. ET has reached out to Cameron's rep for comment.

"Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life," he wrote. "I'm proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward."

McCartan and Cameron announced their split on Oct. 5, 2016, just four months after getting engaged (Trump was actually elected on Nov. 8 that year).

"Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," McCartan tweeted at the time of his and Cameron's breakup. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

Cameron hasn't responded directly to McCartan's cheating claim, but did share a positive message on her Instagram Story. "It's been years since I've felt this good, this capable, this strong and this connected, in general and in terms of my relationship with myself," she wrote in part.

The actress has been dating her Descendants co-star Thomas Doherty since 2017 -- and teared up while talking about their relationship to ET last November.

"I cry, like, every day when I'm with him because... he's just the most pure, loving, selfless, generous, kind [person]," she said. "His life is about the people that he loves and I feel so lucky to be loved by someone like that."

Cameron was also quick to confirm that Doherty is definitely "the one," adding that, if she did ever decide to get married, it'd be to him.



"I go back and forth on whether that is a thing that I even want to do," she admitted of marriage. "I think, if I'm going to marry anyone, it's going to be him."

