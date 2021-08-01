Donald Trump Says He Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Wednesday, Jan. 20, but there's one person who won't be in attendance to watch: current president Donald Trump.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted Friday morning, just two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The tweet received immediate reactions from a number of celebrities and political figures, including Mia Farrow who wrote, "You could help to unite our country -- but no one expects you to do anything for anyone other than yourself. Go away."

"No one cares or wants you there," added Adam Rippon.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

ET reported on Wednesday that Trump supporters surrounded the Capitol as a way to protest the ratification of President-elect Biden's Electoral College victory over the president in the 2020 election. Amidst the events that occurred in Washington, D.C., Trump finally acknowledged his election defeat in a video released Thursday evening.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th," Trump said in the video. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation."

Trump's social media accounts, including Twitter, were temporarily locked following the riots, with Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing on Thursday that Trump will not be allowed to post to Facebook or Instagram for the foreseeable future.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg explained. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he concluded. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Many celebrities have also joined the chorus of voices calling out for Trump's impeachment and removal from office. Lady Gaga, for example, took to Twitter on Thursday to encourage the public and lawmakers to continue to push for impeachment, as opposed to the suggestion being presented that he should be removed by having Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment.

"I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election," Gaga wrote. "The #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him."

"He incited domestic terror -- how much more violence needs to happen?" she added. "This is terrorism."

Hear more in the video below.