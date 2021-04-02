Donald Trump Resigns From SAG-AFTRA Ahead of Expulsion Hearing

Former President Donald Trump is stepping down from SAG-AFTRA after the actors union vowed to expel him following the assault on the United States Capitol.

Trump released a letter addressed to SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, which reacted to the SAG-AFTRA effort to revoke his membership, writing “Who cares!”

The letter rattled off Trump’s various film and TV credits, including “one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice -- to name just a few!”

The former president also leveled criticism at the union for its “dismal record” and “promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas.”

"Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me -- besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas -- as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from

celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, `Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'" Trump wrote.

In response to the move, SAG-AFTRA released a statement that simply read “Thank you.”

Last month, Carteris and National Executive Director David White filed disciplinary charges alleging Trump’s role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and in “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

This story was originally published by CBS LAon Feb. 4, 2021.