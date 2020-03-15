Donald Glover Drops Surprise New Album Featuring Ariana Grande and More

Donald Glover gifted fans with a big surprise early Sunday morning -- a 12-track new album!

The collection, available on donaldgloverpresents.com, features appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA, and does not appear to have a title beyond Donald Glover Presents.

Information about the album was not released, with the website simply displaying a four-panel cover illustration of a crowd of people seemingly in the middle of a riot -- which some fans noted was fitting considering the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The new donald glover do be hitting different during a global pandemic doe," one fan wrote.

Another added, "After listening to Childish Gambino’s new album Donald Glover Presents. I am now convinced only Donald Glover can heal Corona." See more reactions below.

Glover has previously stated that his latest tour and album would be his last under his alter-ego, Childish Gambino.

