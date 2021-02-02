Dolly Parton Reimagines Her Iconic Work Anthem '9 to 5' for Super Bowl Spot

Dolly Parton's 1980 workplace anthem, "9 to 5," got a reimagining, thanks to a new Super Bowl ad for this year's big game.

The 75-year-old singer partnered with Squarespace, a website building and e-commerce platform, for its Super Bowl LV ad, rerecording her classic "9 to 5" but changing it to "5 to 9." The reworked lyrics refer to the hours when people are able to work on their side hustles aside from their day jobs.

"Working 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision," Parton sings. "Gonna change your life, do something that gives it meaning."

Parton made a virtual appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, and talked about reviving her song for modern-day times.

"Everybody knows the regular 9 to 5, but the 9 to 5ers are actually not able to work their 9 to 5 jobs now, so a lot of people kind of are at home trying to do other things," she noted. "I thought it would be a wonderful way to do it and kind of give the new generation a chance to actually be in the commercial."



"Just to think that my song is that relevant and to think it could be used in this way, I was really pleased and happy and thought it was clever," she added.

