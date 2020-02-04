Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and More to Honor the Late Kenny Rogers During CMT Benefit Show

Kenny Rogers is being remembered by CMT. On Thursday, the network announced that it will air CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares in honor of the late country singer, who died last month at age 81.

The special, which is set to air on April 8, will feature virtual performances and interviews with stars including Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill.

Additionally, rare archival photos, interviews and performances, from Rogers himself will be included.

"Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy," said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and Vice President of Production, Music and Events for CMT. "Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need."

Throughout the tribute, fans will have the opportunity to donate to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is working to provide funds directly to those in the music industry who have the greatest need due to the coronavirus pandemic. Half of all funds raised will go directly to the Nashville country community.

During the broadcast, those who wish can donate by visiting www.musicares.org/kennyrogers or by texting KENNYCARES to 41444.

"The resilience and strength of the country music community is heartwarming," said Debbie Carroll, Vice President of Health and Human Services MusiCares. "Our deepest gratitude to the Rogers Family and CMT for designating MusiCares as the beneficiary of this broadcast. Their support will help the thousands of music professionals in need of assistance with rent, utilities, food and other basic necessities. I’m proud to call Nashville home and I’m so fortunate to be a member of this community."

"Our heartfelt thanks to CMT and the Kenny Rogers estate for supporting MusiCares during these unprecedented times," added Steve Boom, MusiCares Chair. "Donations from the broadcast will benefit thousands of music creators and industry professionals in desperate need of support. Kenny was very philanthropic throughout his lifetime, and that legacy continues to lives on."

CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares will premiere Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Encores of the special will air April 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV Live and April 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.