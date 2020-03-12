Dolly Parton Jokes that She and Husband Carl Dean Are 'Sick' of Each Other After 54 Years of Marriage

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have had their fill of each other after more than five decades of marriage, the 74-year-old singer joked during an appearance on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast.

"My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married 54," she explained of Dean, with whom she tied the knot with in 1966. "I'm sick of him and I'm sure he's sick of me."

Despite her jokes, the country star gushed over how well Dean, who has one brother and one sister, gets along with her large family, which includes 11 siblings.

"He's had to kind of get used to my big family 'cause I've always had my family around me," she said of Dean, 78. "He loves them all and they love him."

Prior to her brief statements on her private marriage, Parton joked about her weakness, which she said has "always been men, sex and food -- and not necessarily in that order."

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parton back in October, the country singer shared why she and Dean have opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

"It's just not who he is. He's a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute’s peace. He's right about that," she said. "I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can."

"He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together,'" Parton continued. "And we do and we have."

Parton also revealed that she and Dean often joke that one of the reasons their marriage has lasted so long is because she's often on the road touring.

"There's a lot of truth in that -- the fact that we're not in each other's faces all the time. But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun," she said. "We have very similar tastes... We love to travel around our little RV, and we don't like parties and all that stuff."

