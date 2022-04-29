Dolly Parton Is Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame After All -- See Who Else Made the 2022 Class

Dolly Parton is officially a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! The country music icon -- who appeared on the ballot for the first time in February -- will join this year’s class of inductees.

"I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Parton tweeted of the honor. "Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall . I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor."

Parton is in good company! Joining her in the performers category is Carly Simon, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will receive this year’s Musical Excellence Award, while Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotton will be honored with the Early Influence Award. Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson are the recipients of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year marks the first year that six female acts will be inducted in one class.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

News of Parton's induction comes a few months after she initially asked that she not be included in the running.

“Dolly here! Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” the 76-year-old singer said in March.

Following her statement, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gracefully denied Parton's request, noting that she in fact, earned her place on the ballot.

And just last week, the "9 to 5" singer changed her sentiments and shared that if inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she would accept “gracefully.”

“Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I will just say thanks and I will accept it because the fans vote, but when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music," Parton said during an appearance on NPR Morning Edition.

The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

Duran Duran was thrilled about their induction. “Here in the wild, beautiful world of Duran Duran, I think we're all in a little bit of a daze about this. It's one thing to be nominated - but a totally different thing altogether to be actually voted up for induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is to my mind the closest thing you'll ever get to a rock & roll knighthood," the band's frontman Simon Le Bon told ET in a statement. "This truly is a special and most valued kind of recognition for our lifetime's dedication to new music. We owe a great debt of gratitude to all our fans, and everybody else who kept us in the number one slot for almost the entire duration of the RockHall 2022 Public Vote. We are humbled and truly elated by the depth of your support, and wish to share this momentous day for Duran Duran with all of you."

Bassit John Taylor added, "It’s quite an honor for Duran Duran to be elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and not one we ever expected. We have never thought of ourselves as a Rock n’ Roll band, more of an 'ongoing Art Project', however, I feel a profound sense of gratitude for the acknowledgement this award represents. We are thrilled to see some of our contemporaries joining us this year, Annie and Dave in particular, and would like to thank each and every one of you who took the time to register and vote for us. The overwhelming support that allowed us to win the people’s vote has been incredible. We look forward to performing at the Gala in Los Angeles!"