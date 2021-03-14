Doja Cat 'Overwhelmed' by All the GRAMMYs Love, Teases New Collaborations (Exclusive)

Doja Cat is "overwhelmed" by all the GRAMMY love, saying a win would mean "people believe in what I do."

The 25-year-old singer walked the red carpet Sunday in a head-turning, cleavage-baring Roberto Cavalli jacket-style dress (think J.Lo's iconic GRAMMY look from 2000) complete with metallic cat claws and a sweeping floor-length feather skirt. (Don't worry, there are "reinforcements running through this dress" to keep everything in place, she shared.)

Nominated for three GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song, "Say So," Doja Cat is poised to have a potentially big night.

"It would mean that people believe in what I do. It would mean that people really ride with me and I need that," she told ET's Kevin Frazier of what a GRAMMY win would mean to her. "I judge myself a lot. To know that people mess with me, that's everything that I care about."

When asked where she'd hypothetically put a GRAMMY if she were to win one, she got adorably flustered about the prospect of adding new hardware to the awards mantle.

"So I'm moving into a new place. I don't know how much wall space I have. It's kind of small, but it's nice. But it's small. I don't know where I'm putting it. There's a glam room down in the basement," she revealed, laughing at the thought of a GRAMMY in her home. "I didn't map it out because you don't just think you're going to win stuff. I need to make a wall for that. I think I have something."

Doja Cat also teased some exciting collaborations that will be coming in the future.

"I'm working with people who I really believe in, who I look up to. And that's that. That's all I want. Those are the only people I want to work with, so when that comes out and you find out who those people are, that's going to be interesting," she teased. When Frazier tried to get more intel on who those collaborators are, she quipped, "No! Are you kidding me? No, no no! I'm not telling you anything."

She'll also be taking the GRAMMY stage for a performance of "Say So." The singer admitted ahead of the awards show that she's "overwhelmed."

"I can't believe that it's gotten to this point. I'm very, very excited. I can't wait for my fans to see what I've cooked up."