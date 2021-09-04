DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead at 50

DMX, the iconic rapper, has died. He was 50.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statementon Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the statement reads. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

"White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time," the statement continues. "Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

The news of his death comes after he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, according to multiple reports. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, on April 2 and was in the critical care unit.

A vigil was held Monday for the rapper, as he fought for his life. That day, ET spoke with Craig Brodhead, a member of DMX's management team and a friend of more than 30 years who was one of the estimated 500 people who gathered together for the vigil.

"He is in critical condition in the ICU unit... and we're all just praying for him," Brodhead said. "I am extremely hopeful that he is going to pull through this. He wanted to give back and use his life as an example for others and his testimony to heal others and help others."

After being hospitalized, a source close to DMX told ET that medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital."

The Ruff Ryders MC has previously battled drug addiction and had stints in rehab. Back in October of 2019, he canceled his tour and checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.

After completing rehab in December 2019, he returned to the stage and performed at Hakkasan in Las Vegas where he told the crowd, "When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you."

DMX previously claimed that his battle with drug addiction began when he was 14, after he was tricked into smoking crack by a mentor.

"I hit the blunt and … I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f**ked me up," he told hip-hop star Talib Kweli on the People’s Party podcast. "I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child? He knew I looked up to him."

Making his debut in the rap scene in the '90s, he released his first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, through Ruff Ryders and Def Jam in 1998. Over the years, he's released seven studio albums and earned three GRAMMY nominations.

Fans last saw the "X Gon' Give It to Ya" rapper when he went up against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle in July 2020.