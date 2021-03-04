DMX Hospitalized After Possible Overdose

DMX has been hospitalized.

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital on Friday night, according to multiple reports. DMX reportedly suffered a drug overdose at his New York home at around 11 p.m., which triggered a heart attack, per TMZ. ET has reached out to the rapper's rep for comment.

He was then taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit, where he reportedly is exhibiting "some brain activity," the outlet reports.

His attorney, Murray Richman, later told New York's PIX11 News that he was hospitalized as a "result of a heart attack." He would not confirm the reports of a drug overdose as this time.

"He is taken off life support and is breathing on his own, but we are concerned," he added.

The Ruff Ryders MC has previously battled drug addiction and had stints in rehab. Back in October of 2019, he canceled his tour and checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.

As the news broke, DMX's famous friends, including Missy Elliott, Ja Rule and more, sent their thoughts and prayers.

During an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life in 2013, he sat down with Iyanla Vanzant, where he was confronted about his substance abuse. The host even mentioned that many people in the rapper's life fear he could die any day.

“I don’t care about what people are concerned with… If I drop dead right now, I will have fulfilled the purpose that God had me do,” he responded.

DMX has previously claimed that his battle with drug addiction began when he was 14 and tricked into smoking crack by a mentor.

"I hit the blunt and … I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f**ked me up," he told hip-hop star Talib Kweli on the People’s Party podcast. "I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child? He knew I looked up to him."