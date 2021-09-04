DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper and More Celebs Pay Tribute

Rest in peace, DMX.

The iconic rapper -- whose real name was Earl Simmons -- died at the age of 50, his family announced on Friday. DMX was hospitalized in White Plains, New York, on April 2 after suffering a heart attack and was in critical condition.

His family addressed his hospitalization in a statement on Sunday, stating, "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

A source close to DMX told ET that after his hospitalization, medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital." A vigil was held in White Plains on Monday, April 6, where family, friends and fans prayed for his health.

The Ruff Ryders MC had previously battled drug addiction and had stints in rehab. Back in October of 2019, he canceled his tour and checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.

As news of his death broke, many of his friends, former collaborators and fans took to social media.

On Twitter, Missy Elliot wrote, "Even through you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING."

"RIP DMX," Viola Davis tweeted. "I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter as well, writing, "Rest in Heaven DMX."

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Gabrielle Union tweeted that she has "no words right now."

"Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans," she wrote. "This loss is devastating."

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

The bonds were real. They changed lives. She played his daughter in #CradleToTheGrave 20 yrs ago and then she became his Goddaughter in real life. This is who X was. 🙏🏾🖤 He truly looked out. No sometimey industry bs. He was 1 of 1. https://t.co/WAS9cU8exx — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Def Jam Recordings also expressed their condolences with a statement, noting that they "are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons."

"DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."

See more tributes below:

Sending prayers up for DMX’s family, friends and countless fans. 🙏🏾 #DMX https://t.co/pADIcQWeUP — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) April 9, 2021

My childhood and love for music would not have been the same without this man. DMX was easily my favorite artist growing up. I had every album, every ruff Ryder song, followed any artist he endorsed. Man....RIP the dog. There will never be another like him. pic.twitter.com/2fp2S695Az — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) April 9, 2021

Playing “Don’t Gotta Go Home” - @MonicaDenise and the man, DMX.



Rest in Power ♥️ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I’m so sorry it never got easier.🙏🏽❤️ — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) April 9, 2021

Wow. Rest In Peace, sir ♥️ https://t.co/XrJlFilvDh — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace DMX 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/a2YWLGsHDm — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021

We lost a great talent. Respect and love to his family and vast community. Wishing him eternal peace 🕊 ♥️ https://t.co/xH6ROw1fu7 — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

I do feel like a piece of my childhood was lost today. I remember watching videos of DMX at Woodstock ‘99 and waking up every morning at 6am just so I could catch the music video to Party Up on MTV. There’s a reason why his music still goes OFF today. Timeless. RIP DMX. pic.twitter.com/X6kmICtIZI — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 9, 2021

DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 9, 2021

For more on DMX's final days, see below.