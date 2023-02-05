DJ Khaled Opens Up About Bringing His Family to the 2023 GRAMMYs: 'This Is My Inspiration' (Exclusive)

Making music's biggest night a family affair! DJ Khaled hit the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards with his wife and their adorable children in tow.

DJ Khaled was joined by wife Nicole Tuck and their two sons -- Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3 -- and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the importance of having his family there to support him.

"This is the reason why I'm here, this is my inspiration," he said, nodding to his adoring wife. "When I'm in the studio, and in life. Obviously, God has blessed us, but this is my inspiration."

"And that's why this album, God Did, was so important for us, and resonated all over the world," he added, getting emotional. "And now we're at the GRAMMYs, on the red carpet!"

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

DJ Khaled is nominated for four GRAMMYs, including Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "God Did," as well as Best Rap Album, for the album of the same name, God Did.

In fact, DJ Khaled is set to be joined for a performance of "God Did" at the show, where he'll be joined by rap superstar JAY-Z, who collaborated with DJ Khaled on the track.

"I'm blessed to be able to be with my brothers on something like this," the producer and artist said with a smile.

When asked what it's like living with the endless well of positivity and optimism that is DJ Khaled, Tuck jokingly said life at home is "a little louder, [but] it's fun!"

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.