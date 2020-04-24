DJ D-Nice and 'Bachelor's Chris Harrison to Host 'The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever'

DJ D-Nice is getting in on the Listen to Your Heart action!

On Monday night, ahead of an all-new episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, the DJ will come together with Chris Harrison for "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever." Starting at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, on @dnice's Instagram, D-Nice will spin the best love song mashups and the most popular music to get audiences happy hour-ready for Bachelor Monday.

"Music has and always will be a big part of my life," DJ D-Nice said in a statement. "There’s nothing like playing music, feeling it and watching how it connects people around the world."

"The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart inspired Monday’s Club Quarantine for all those in Bachelor Nation and everyone who believes in love, hope and the power of music to uplift spirits and to unite the nation," he added. "Everyone is invited!"

Monday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff changes the game, as the show's musician couples will be judged on their performances by an all-star panel of Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kesha and Jason Mraz.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the music-centered series in the video below.