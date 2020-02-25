Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals the Official Title of 'Jurassic World 3'

The Jurassic World franchise is currently in its "Man creates dinosaurs, dinosaurs eat man" phase, with the forthcoming third installment hopefully set to show, at long last, women inheriting the Earth.

2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with dinosaurs unleashed upon our world, teeing up one hell of a follow-up. Now, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow -- who is returning to helm JW3 and co-wrote the screenplay with Battle at Big Rock's Emily Carmichael -- has unveiled the movie's title.

"Day One," Trevorrow captioned a photo from set which reveals the official subtitle for the threequel: Jurassic World: Dominion.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, for Dominion, alongside Jurassic World actors Jake Johnson and Omar Sy and franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise.

Little has been disclosed plot-wise, though Dern recently told ET her one condition for suiting up as Dr. Sattler once more: "She's just going to be heroic, that's all I know!"

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to open in theaters on June 11, 2021.