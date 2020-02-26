Diplo Sends Message to Brazil After Shooting Occurs During His Carnival Set

Diplo is sending a message to Brazil.

The DJ confirmed that there was a shooting during his set at a São Paulo Carnival street party on Tuesday. Diplo took to Instagram to share photos of the incident, where he is seen ducking after shots were fired.

In Portuguese, Diplo first wrote on Wednesday, "I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival. It's been 20 years since I came to Brazil and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival."

He then added, in English, that Brazil is a "tough country.. It's bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed."

"We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good..But that's when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry," he added.

"I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you💛💚💙" he concluded.

Diplo was uninjured and rushed to safety. However, according to The Sun, a man and a woman were reportedly shot, and survived, during what is believed to be an attempted theft.

Prior to his set, Diplo was sharing Instagram Story videos of his time in the city. Hours after his initial post, he wrote: "Regardless.... My whole @majorlazer crew still going strong in Brazil.. Here are a Couple highlights from Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte 🇧🇷. tonight is our final party in Rio de Janeiro at Hub w @tropkillaz."

