Diego Luna Says His 'Star Wars: Rogue One' Prequel Series Will Shoot This Year (Exclusive)

Disney+'s next Star Wars series is still in the pipeline... but getting closer to launch.

Over a year after it was announced that Diego Luna will be reprising his role of Cassian Andor in a Rogue One prequel series, the actor says he's gearing up to start filming this year.

"Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year," he told ET while promoting season two of his Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. "It's happening, and I'm getting ready for it."

Luna said he knows "very little" about what's in store, but has read some scripts. "I'm really excited," he shared.

"I can't wait," Luna said. "It is really cool to tell a story where you already know the ending."

"It is a different approach because of the beauty and it's how things happen. It's not just what happens. It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One," he continued. "You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."

The Rogue One series was originally supposed to start shooting last year, starring Luna as Cassian and Alan Tudyk as droid K-2SO. The show will follow Cassian's adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of Rogue One.

Disney+'s other Star Wars projects include The Mandalorian, which will debut its second season in October, and season seven of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series, meanwhile, has pushed production to 2021 and is reworking scripts.

In the meantime, Luna is focused on the debut of season two of Narcos: Mexico, in which he reprises his role as drug lord Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. The season will pick up where it left off, after the murder of DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña).

"He's going to have to face all the mistakes he did in season one. He got rid of his friends, his family, the people he could trust, and that has consequences," Luna told ET of his character. "His ego is going to become an issue, and he has this feeling he's untouchable, so the system is going to remind him he's wrong."

"It's going to be an interesting season for many, many reasons. There's new characters that you'll meet throughout the season, and then everyone that you saw on the side suddenly can become an enemy," he added. "Everyone wants a piece of what he deals."

Season two of Narcos: Mexico is available to stream on Netflix starting Feb. 13.