Diddy's Sons and Tiffany Haddish Star in His New Music Video for 'Gotta Move On'

Diddy didn't disappoint fans when he dropped his music video for "Gotta Move On" on Wednesday. The visual for the hit single takes viewers into the world of “Club Love," according to the press release.

Diddy enlisted the help of his friends Tiffany Haddish, London on da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah, KenStarrrz, and his sons, Quincy Brown, Justin and Christian “King” Combs for the music video, which is directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor.

"The visual ushers audiences into the world of 'Club Love' for the first time—a place of visionary fashion, elevated community, black excellence at the highest level, and unabashed and unadulterated sex appeal," the press release says of the music video. "As the clip opens, Diddy and a massive crew pull up to the club and stroll to the velvet rope as they’re greeted by Tiffany Haddish. Bathed in red lights, their magnetic pull captivates the entire dancefloor. While the action unfolds, Diddy and Bryson Tiller bring the song to life with slick swagger and sharp style joined by an A-list cohort of equally fly friends."

The track -- which features Bryson Tiller -- was released earlier this month and marks Diddy's official return to music. The single currently has 40 million global streams and over 20 million U.S. streams.

Diddy, 52, recently performed the song at the 2022 BET Awards where he also accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"First of all, I want to thank God. God, thank you so much. Never leaving my side, keeping me in my purpose, keeping me godly, lifting me up off the ground," Diddy said in his acceptance speech. "Every artist, every producer, every writer, and every executive I had a chance to work, thank you to all of my fans who have been with me for over 25 years. I love y'all. I love y'all."