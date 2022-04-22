Diddy to Host and Executive Produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Hello Good Morning to this exciting news.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MRC and NBC announced on Friday. The famed rapper and producer will be pulling double duty as executive producer of this year's show, which comes 25 years after Diddy's first-ever Billboard Music Award wins.

"This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," he said in a statement. "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."

Fans have plenty to look forward to considering Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers have already been announced as some of this year's performers. Plus, Mary J. Blige will not only be taking the stage, but she's also this year's esteemed Icon Award honoree.

While more performers and celebrity presenters are expected to be announced, fans will just have to tune in to NBC to see the whole show come together on Sunday, May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, catch up on all of the 2022 Billboard Music Award finalists here.