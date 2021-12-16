Diddy Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter and Shares a Stunning Portrait of Her

Diddy honored his late ex, Kim Porter, with a touching tribute on what would have been her 50th birthday.

The music mogul dedicated his Instagram account to Porter, with a single post on his feed showing Kim wearing a diamond tiara. The post was complemented by a series of Instagram Stories. The rapper captioned the post, "Happy birthday THE QUEEN. @ladykp ! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy birthday baby. 💜."

Porter, a model, died from lobar pneumonia in 2018. She was only 47. Diddy and Porter dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. They had three children together -- teenage twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila. Their son, Christian, is 23.

Diddy's digital altar dedicated to Porter continued on his Instagram Story, where he posted five separate times.

Diddy / Instagram

The first Story, accompanied by Michael Jackson's "Forever My Lady," shows Diddy planting a big kiss on Porter's cheek. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday Baby Love you forever."

The rapper also showed off two huge portraits of Porter. In the two videos, Diddy can be heard saying, "I wanted ya'll to see this. This new light that's in the house. New light and love and energy. You know what I'm saying? Happy birthday KP."

Diddy / Instagram

Diddy paid similar respects to Porter last year as well, again using a Jackson song, the 1982 track "The Lady in My Life." Diddy and Porter were close, not just because they shared children but also because she helped him get through some of the darkest moments in his life.

The rapper said as much when he delivered an emotional eulogy at her funeral, praising her for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"