Diddy Has Officially Changed His Name

Diddy is going by a new moniker.

A source confirms to ET that the 50-year-old rapper legally changed his name to Sean LOVE Combs last year. Multiple outlets reported that he filed a petition to change his name in October 2019.

According to reports, Diddy listed his reason for the switch as a "desire to change middle name" in the court docs.

Diddy's previous legal name was Sean John Combs, though he's gone by Puff Daddy and P. Diddy in the past. While his name has legally changed, the music mogul's clothing line name, Sean John, remains the same as of late.

In November 2017, Diddy said in a video on Twitter that he was now going by "Love, aka, Brother Love" and would "not be answering" to any other names. He later revealed that he was "only joking," adding that the name "was just part of one of my alter egos."

"You can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby," he said. "But I was only playing."

