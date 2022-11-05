Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.

Jay-Z also showed up but kept things cash by wearing blue sweats, an old school Yankees sweater and a matching blue bucket hat. The day started with Diddy recording himself as soon as he woke up Friday and serenading "Happy Birthday" to himself. He thanked God for letting him live to see another year.

Later, Diddy documented himself laying on a massage table while a team worked to keep him loose. When the party at his Bel Air mansion kicked off, guests were treated to some yummy sushi from celebrity hot spot Nobu. Diddy's Instagram account captured the moment a sushi chef prepared the rolls.

Diddy / Instagram

The drinks were flowing all night long, from champagne to Diddy's tequila DeLeón. There were plenty of sweets too, as four giant cakes spelling "LOVE" were brought up complete with giant sparklers. Diddy, who legally changed his name to Love in 2021, can be seen on video trying to blow out the sparklers.

There's also video that shows Diddy introducing Travis Scott to the party before the "Sicko Mode" rapper downed a tequila shot. When it came time to open presents, Diddy was treated to some serious bling, courtesy of Yung Miami, who blew him a kiss when Diddy's phone zeroed in on her earlier in the day. Back in September, Yung Miami clarified she's still "still single" while dating Diddy.

In any event, Diddy appeared to have a blast his shindig!