'Diana: The Musical': Watch the First Trailer for the Netflix Film

After announcing last year that the Broadway show would be filmed for Netflix, Diana: The Musical has debuted its first trailer, giving audiences the first look at the upcoming stage production.

From director Christopher Ashley and writers Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, Diana tells the story about a young royal thrust onto the world stage. While the media is captivated by her, she struggles behind closed doors as she deals with a relationship that involves three people.

The musical, which will make its Broadway debut on Nov. 17, stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. It was filmed in 2020 at New York City’s Longacre Theatre without an audience.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able share our show with theater lovers everywhere. Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide,” the producers for Diana said in a joint statement to ET, when the film was confirmed in August 2020.

It’s one of the many projects focused on the late princess, who died in 1997. She was recently featured in season 4 of The Crown as portrayed by Emma Corrin, who earned an Emmy nomination for the performance. Elizabeth Debicki assumes the role in the upcoming, final two seasons of the Netflix historical drama while Kristen Stewart is earning rave reviews for her portrayal in the upcoming Pablo Larraín film Spencer, in theaters on Nov. 5.

Diana: The Musical will premiere Oct. 1 on Netflix.