'Dexter' Takes on a Cheery New Identity in Eerie New Revival Teaser

Dexter Morgan is no more (for now). That's Jim Lindsay to you.

Showtime debuted an eerie new teaser for the anticipated 10-episode Dexter revival featuring the titular former serial killer enjoying a cheery existence as Jim Lindsay, a sales associate at a small-town fish and game establishment named Fred's.

In the quick tease, Michael C. Hall's Dexter, er, Jim, is warmly welcomed by the locals, including a group of high schoolers (he even has nicknames!), as he makes his way down the town's main street -- a collection of knives, most likely, under his arm -- to kick-start the blustery winter's day.

But as he walks by one of the local stores, something catches his eye in the window. A sharp knife. Of course.

Dexter debuted on Oct. 1, 2006 and ran for eight seasons on Showtime, airing 96 episodes during its original run. Hall played Dexter, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the controversial 2013 series finale, Dexter is revealed to have faked his death following the passing of his sister, Debra, and working under a new identity as a lumberjack in Oregon.

The revival picks up 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura and sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami. It will star Clancy Brown as the primary antagonist, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jamie Chung and Oscar Wahlberg.

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed... It was a combination of the scripts and the timing," Hall told ET in January of the new iteration. "I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

The original series earned Hall five straight Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, from 2008 to 2012. He won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2010, alongside John Lithgow. The series was Emmy-nominated four times for Outstanding Drama Series from 2008 to 2011 and Golden Globe-nominated three times for Best Series from 2009 to 2011, and won the Peabody Award in 2008.

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.