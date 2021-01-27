'Dexter': Everything We Know About the Showtime Revival

Bad guys, beware -- Dexteris coming back! The acclaimed Showtime drama has been picked up for a limited series revival that will see series star Michael C. Hall returning to the role that made him a household name.

Back in October, Showtime announced it was reviving the serial killer drama for a 10-episode season with Hall back as Dexter Morgan, nearly eight years after wrapping the original series.

Since then, Hall, Showtime and the series' producers have been releasing statements and official loglines, dropping hints and teases about what to expect, and dishing on why they decided to come together to bring new life to the character.

In anticipation of the exciting revival, we're answering all your questions and breaking down everything you need to know about Dexter's big return.

We *know* Dexter is on your #2021Watchlist…let’s just hope you’re not on his 🔪 pic.twitter.com/dqdv0UtKAm — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) December 30, 2020

When will it premiere? Currently, a solid premiere date has not been announced, but it's expected to debut in the fall of 2021.

Where it will air? The revival is set to premiere on Showtime, as the original series did.

How many episodes will there be? Showtime has picked the revival up for 10 episodes. It's unclear if the limited series could lead to further revival seasons.

When does filming begin? Production is slated to kick off in February, according to Showtime, and will take place largely in Massachusetts.

Who is behind the new series? The revival will reunite Hall with Clyde Phillips, who previously served as the showrunner -- as well as writer and executive producer -- on the original series during seasons 2 through 4, during which time the show was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards.

What will it be about? When Dexter came to a close at the end of season 8, back in September 2013, Dexter had faked his own death and was revealed to be living under an assumed identity as a lumberjack in Oregon. This revival series will take place after a decade-long time jump.

According to the official logline, "Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami."

Official logline for the #Dexter revival has been released



“Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami”



(@SHO_Dexter) pic.twitter.com/ZOMXVRAFQt — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 18, 2020

It seems that the show might not take place in Oregon either. Phillips told TV Insiderthat the revival will find Dexter "somewhere we've never seen him before." According to some of the official character descriptions, the season will be set in the small town of Iron Lake, although it's unclear if it's a fictional town, or what state it is set in.

While not much is known about the plot itself, Phillips assured fans that Dexter's efforts to escape his life of murder and bloodlust isn't something he's able to sustain. "Dexter always has what we call 'the dark passenger' living inside him," the showrunner said. "He is more grounded than he's ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die."

Who will be returning or joining the cast? As it stands right now, the only actor from the original cast confirmed to be returning is Hall.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that veteran character actor Clancy Brown (Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle, Billions) will be playing the season's primary antagonist, Kurt Caldwell. Variety reports that Caldwell serves as the "unofficial mayor" of the small town of Iron Lake, and that he runs the local truck stop and owns several big rigs. According to the official description of the character, Caldwell is "powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you."

Showtime teased Brown's involvement as well, tweeting out the long list of the show's iconic villains, before including Brown's name on the list, and adding, "You're up."

The Ice Truck Killer

The Bay Harbor Butcher

The Skinner

The Trinity Killer

The Barrel Girl Gang

The Doomsday Killer

The Koshka Brotherhood

The Brain Surgeon@RealClancyBrown, you’re up. https://t.co/NZAlH8pk8z — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) January 5, 2021

Here's a look at who else is joining the cast, and the official (admittedly vague) descriptions of their characters:

- Julia Jones (Westworld, The Mandalorian) is playing Angela Bishop, "the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York."

- Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love) plays Logan, "a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school."

- Johnny Sequoyah (Believe, Among Ravens) plays Audrey, Angela Bishop's "brash and opinionated teenage daughter."

- Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird, The Blacklist) will play Randall, someone "with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter."

What has Hall said about the project? "I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas. But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right," Hall told ET's Ash Crossan in January. "This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed... It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

The show's original ending was met with mixed reactions from viewers -- something Hall acknowledges now with the benefit of hindsight, and says will be addressed in the revival.

"From a story standpoint [and] from a character standpoint, it made sense to me what he did. But I certainly can appreciate why it left a majority of the viewers feeling left out in the cold or gypped or frustrated because he literally didn't say anything at the end," Hall acknowledged. "He had been talking to us the whole time and he just stared at the camera and it was over. He put his sister in the ocean. What the hell was that?"

"The appetite for the reboot is in a way facilitated by the fact that it was a less than satisfying ending for people," Hall added. "I want to find out what happened to the guy just as much as everybody else."

Can I watch the original series anywhere? As it is a Showtime original series, Dexter is available for streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, but only with the Showtime add-on package. Although with eight seasons and 98 total episodes, there's a lot of content to make it worth your while.

Check out the video below for more on the upcoming Dexter revival.