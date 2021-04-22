'Dexter' Appears to Get Back to His Murderous Nature In First Revival Teaser

Dexteris returning to our TV screens -- and he also appears to be returning to his murderous ways. Showtime released the first teaser for the show's upcoming revival on Thursday, hinting that old habits die hard for the show's titular character.

"There really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature," Dexter (Michael C. Hall) says in the teaser, over footage of an axe resting in a snowy tree stump, with a fire in the background.

The clip was just 10 seconds long -- but enough to get fans excited for what's to come.

"This is unbelievable," one user wrote, adding mindblown emojis. "I'm so fu*king excited."

Thursday's teaser is the first new footage fans have seen since it was announced in October that the serial killer drama had been revived for a 10-episode season. The show started filming in February, and is expected to debut later this year.

Dexter's finale -- which aired after eight seasons in 2013 -- saw the character fake his own death, living under an assumed identity as a lumberjack in Oregon. This revival series will take place after a decade-long time jump.

According to the official logline, "Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami."

In a January interview with ET, Hall opened up about why the time was right to step back into Dexter's shoes.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas. But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do and none of them felt right," he said. "This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed... It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

