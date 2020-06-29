Designer Sandals at Up to 60% off at the Amazon Summer Sale: Save on See by Chloe, Vince and Lucky

If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Style Sale. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of fashion brands to shop and good sale prices on select styles.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.